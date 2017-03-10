Mosul Residents in Line of Fire; 55 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi U.N. Ambassador Mohamed Ali Alhakim announced that there is no evidence proving that the Islamic State militants recently used chemical weapons on civilians in Mosul. Several civilians were treated for possible exposure just a few days ago.

Although there are no officially announced casualty figures given for the operations in Mosul, civilian casualties are being treated for exposure and other injuries at clinics and hospitals.

Iraqi troops appear to be making advances against ISIS/Daesh in Mosul; however, the militants are striking back where they can, and the military may have lost some ground it had earlier captured.

Archaeologists examining an underground tunnel dug below Jonah’s Mosque in Mosul have noted that, while the Islamic State militants destroyed the aboveground property, they carefully preserved antiquities found belowground in order to sell them.

At least 55 were killed and 51 were wounded:

In Mosul, artillery fire killed seven civilians in Dindan. Missiles killed 18 civilians and wounded 43 more in Wadi Hajar and Resala. Security forces killed 25 militants in Bab al-Toub. Three militant leaders were killed in a strike on the July 17 neighborhood.

A blast in Baghdad killed one person and wounded three more.

In Tal Afar, a photojournalist was killed and a cameraman was wounded while covering the battles.

Two people were wounded in a blast at a market in Madaen.

A roadside bomb wounded two soldiers in Abu Ghraib.

Security forces killed nine militants in a failed attack on their Okashat post.

Jets bombed a prison in Baaj. Several militants were wounded, but there were no casualties among the prisoners.

Read more by Margaret Griffis