Authorities estimate that about 10,000 people have fled western Mosul since Thursday, and reporters are documenting only a few of the casualties streaming in to nearby clinics.

Iraqi forces reached the Fourth Bridge and captured Jawsaq. Although this southernmost bridge is heavily damaged, troops have the means to create temporary access to liberated eastern Mosul.

Islamic State militants are reportedly killing civilians trying to escape their territory in western Anbar province, near the Syrian border.

At least 194 were killed and seven more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, a sticky bomb exploded, killing a married couple.

A bomb at a market in Madaen killed one person and wounded four more.

A pair of attacks on the Ajil oil field and the town of Mobaded left three militiamen with injuries.

Near Darnaj, security forces killed 15 militants.

In Mosul, an emir and three companions were killed in Dawasah; another 120 militants were killed in the same or nearby clashes. Security forces killed two suicide bombers trying to reach Salam Hospital. Another four suicide bombers were killed near the airport. Federal police killed three snipers in Wadi Hajar. Fifteen militants were killed in Tayaran.

Airstrikes killed 15 militants in western Anbar.

Seven militants were killed in airstrikes against Daquq and Rashad.

In Hawija, a strike killed three militant leaders.

Two militant leaders were killed in Tal Afar.

Tribal fighters in Zab stabbed a militant to death.

Read more by Margaret Griffis