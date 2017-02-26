Iraqi forces are focusing their attention on the southernmost (the Fourth Bridge) of five bridges that cross the Tigris River in Mosul. All the bridges were rendered impassable earlier in the campaign against the Islamic State militants, cutting off the two halves of Mosul from each other. However, security forces can erect a temporary bridge that will allow access. On Sunday, Mamoun became the first neighborhood in Mosul’s west to be liberated.

At least 128 were killed and 12 more were wounded in the latest violence:

The bombing that killed an Iraqi journalist in Athba also killed five militiamen and wounded seven more.

A mother and her daughter were killed by a blast while trying to escape Hawija.

An Iranian-Kurdish, female Peshmerga member was killed and another was wounded in a mortar attack on Bashiqa.

Booby-trapped houses near Tal Afar killed two militiamen when they accidentally set off explosives concealed within them.

Gunmen killed two brothers in Bani Saad.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more at a market in Suwaib.

A sticky bomb left on a car in Abu Ghraib killed a policeman.

In Mosul, security forces killed 44 militants while advancing towards the Fourth Bridge. In the Jawasaq district, 26 militants were killed. Twelve militants were killed in Dandan.

Airstrikes on Daquq killed 16 militants.

Clashes left 16 militants dead in Harakiyat.

