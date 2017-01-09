Iraqi forces in Mosul on Monday consolidated gains and expanded on them.

At least 285 were killed and 16 more wounded:

Fifteen displaced persons were killed in the Hamrin Mountains, when an I.E.D. exploded.

In Baghdad, a bombing in the Ghazaliya district killed one person and wounded eight more. A bomb wounded three people in Jisr Diyala.

Iraqi forces killed 267 militants in operations across Iraq. As well as the assault on Mosul, security personnel have launch a major operation in western Anbar province. Among them were 10 militants, who were killed by Shi’ite militiamen in western Mosul. Forty more were killed in Mosul’s Palestine neighborhood. Security forces killed four militants in Hawija. Twenty militants were killed in a strike on Tal Afar. A missile killed five militants in Shirqat. Six militants were killed in an airstrike; one is believed to be an aide to Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In Mosul, a sniper killed an infant and wounded its mother as they tried to escape the battlefield.

A militant died in Iskandariya when the bomb he was planting exploded.

Read more by Margaret Griffis