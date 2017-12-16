More Yazidi Victims Found in Mass Graves; 97 Killed in Iraq

Despite recent declarations concerning the defeat of the Islamic State, Iraqi forces launched a new operation against the militants in a region around Metabijh.

At least 97 people were killed or found dead, and six people were wounded:

A pair of mass graves in Sinjar yielded about 90 Yazidi victims, mostly women and children. Locals believe they came from Sheikh Khadr complex and Qabusi.

In Bartala, Shi’ite militiamen wounded five Christian demonstrators who were protesting militia abuses.

Police found two dumped bodies belonging to a pair of brothers in Karabla. On Friday, three bodies were found.

A suicide bomber wounded a child in Qayara.

A militant was killed during a home invasion in Karbala.

