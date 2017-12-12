UN Probes Right Abuses in Restive Tuz Khormato; Seven Killed in Iraq

The United Nations said on Tuesday that the organization’s mission to Iraq is investigating allegations of human rights abuses in Tuz Khormato. After Iraq captured the disputed area from Kurdish authorities on October 16, thousands of Kurds fled the area and have been unable to return. Homes have been reportedly looted and destroyed; there was also a deadly car bombing last month. Additionally, mortar attacks have been reported as recently as on Tuesday. Militiamen say they are planning an operation to oust separatists groups from the area. Relations between Kurds and Turkmen have been tense since the city was liberated from the Islamic State in 2014.

At least seven people were killed, and 32 people were wounded in recent violence:

Shelling in Tuz Khormato left two dead and 20 wounded. One of the fatalities was a militiaman. Three militiamen were kidnapped.

A woman was shot dead in Abu Saida.

A bomb in Baghdad wounded six people.

In Yusufiya, a bomb wounded three people.

A bomb wounded three police in Zummar.

Four militants were killed in Shirqat.

