Turkish Jets Strike PKK Camps; 38 Killed Across Iraq

On Monday, Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced that he will convert his militia forces, Saraya al-Salam, into a civilian group after they hand over their weapons to government authorities. He also once again called on the government to deal with corruption.

Dozens of Islamic State militants surrendered in the Mosul region.

Clashes between Shi’ite militiamen and Peshmerga forces were reported in the Qara Tapa area.

At least 38 people were killed, and five people were wounded in recent violence:

In Hammam al-Alil, a mukhtar was assassinated.

Near Hit, troops are attacking a group of militants, who are accused of killing a soldier.

Three militiamen were wounded in a roadside blast in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr).

A bomb wounded two people at a home in Baghdad.

Turkish fighter jets targeted suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) hideouts in the areas of Hakurk and Metina, killing 29 guerrillas.

Seven militants were killed in an operation near Baghdadi in Anbar province.

