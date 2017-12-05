Family Blown up in Mosul; 35 Killed in Iraq

According to the Coalition fighting the Islamic State militants, about 3,000 militants are estimated left in Iraq and Syria.

At least 35 people were killed, and one more was wounded:

In Mosul, a family of six was killed when they returned to a booby-trapped home. A militant leader and his brother were killed.

Militants killed five civilians, including the village mayor, in Riyadh.

A bomb in Abu Ghraib killed one person and wounded another.

In Baghdad, a sticky bomb killed an employee of the electricity ministry.

Turkish airstrikes against suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in northern Iraq left 13 dead.

Eight militants were killed in an airstrike in Rutba.

