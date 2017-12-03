New Militant Group Reported; Nine Killed in Iraq

The Shi’ite militia coalition, Hashd al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces, rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to disband. Although the militias were key to destroying the Islamic State threat, they remain controversial due to a list of abuses against Iraqi civilians and the perception that they are working mainly for Iranian interests.

Zahir Tahir, a member of Diyala Provincial Council, announced the formation of a new militant group called al-Hazmyun group in the Mandali region near the Iran border. They number only about 70 and may be what is left of the Islamic State in the area. It is also possible that they moved in from the Tuz Khormato region.

At least nine people were killed, and two were wounded:

The dumped bodies of two Peshmerga members were found near Qara Tapa. It is believed that militants killed them.

A roadside bomb in Tarmiya killed one militiaman and wounded two more.

The dumped body of a policeman who was kidnapped 10 days ago was discovered in Albu Aitha.

Three people were wounded in a blast in Baghdad.

In a security operation near Baquba, two militants were killed.

