Yazidi Mass Grave Found; 173 Killed in Iraq

Hundreds of displaced residents from Tuz Khormato demonstrated in Kalar, calling on the government to remove the militias and help them return home. Many of their families are currently living in tents with winter approaching. According to Kurdish authorities, about 3,000 homes in Tuz Khormato were confiscated from Kurdish residents who fled the offensive conducted by Iraqi troops, including Shi’ite militias, to recapture disputed territory from Kurdistan.

As in other cities taken by the militias, militiamen are accused of various crimes and human rights violations. Although Tuz Khormato was liberated from Islamic State militants in 2014, militiamen remained behind and stoked ethnic tensions between Kurds and Turkmen. The offensive against Kurdistan following the September independence referendum appears to have given the militias greater liberties in this regard.

At least 173 people were killed or found dead, and eight were wounded:

A mass grave in Baaj yielded 98 bodies.

The victims are believed to be Yazidis.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded six more.

A bomb in Farisiya wounded two militiamen.

In the Jazira (Island) region, at least 41 militants were killed, including a militant commander and his family.

Airstrikes left at least 20 militants dead in Hadr (Hatra).

Twelve militants were killed during helicopter strikes in a forested area of Hammam al-Alil.

Security forces in Albu Adil killed a suicide bomber.

Read more by Margaret Griffis