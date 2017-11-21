Truck Bombing in Contested Town; 88 Killed in Iraq

More than 800 alleged Islamic State wives and their children were transferred from a remote location in northern Iraq to Baghdad. About 700 remain at the controversial camp in Tal Keif.

Kuwait and the United Nations have accepted Iraq’s reparations payment plan. Reparations for the 1990-91 occupation of Kuwait were suspended in 2014 due to the war on the Islamic State. Iraq owes Kuwait $4.6 billion.

A child in Erbil may have died due to a lack of medication for a thalassemia blood disorder. Her doctors are accusing Baghdad of an imposed drug shortage on Kurdistan.

At least 88 people were killed, and 77 were wounded in recent violence:

In Tuz Khormato, a suicide truck bomber killed 32 people and wounded 75 more at a market in the Kurdish Askari neighborhood; however, the targets may have been Turkmen. Six security personnel were among the dead. No group has claimed responsibility. Although the bombing could easily be the work of Islamic State militants, violence between Kurds and Turkmen has plagued the city since the elimination of ISIS/Daesh in 2014. Tensions intensified after Iraqi forces reclaimed Tuz Khormato from Kurdish control in October.

Militants killed three people at a home in Abbasi. Five militants were subsequently killed.

A clash in Mosul left one militiaman and five militants dead.

Gunmen killed one militiaman and wounded two more in Baghdad.

A dumped body was found in Hashimiya.

In Iskandariya, a dumped body was found.

An explosion at a booby-trapped home in Rawah left three soldiers dead.

Several militia casualties were reported at Qasabat Bashir. Eight militants were also killed.

Nine militants were killed in Qaraj.

Another eight were killed in Hammam al-Alil.

Five more were killed in Areej.

In Kirkuk, five militants were killed.

