Mass Grave Found in Yazidi Town; 46 Killed in Iraq

The Canadian reconnaissance mission to Iraq will conclude its support for the Coalition forces and return home in December after carrying out 850 sorties over the last three years. The Canadian military mission will continue until at least March of 2019.

At least 46 people were killed or found dead, and 21 were wounded in recent violence:

A mass grave in Snune contained at least 16 bodies.

An explosion at a booby-trapped home in Rawah left three militiamen dead and five wounded. Two tribal fighters were killed and another was wounded while trying to clear mines.

Three militiamen were killed and five were wounded in clashes with militants in Dibs.

In Mosul, gunmen killed one person and wounded another.

The body of a woman was found in Kokjli.

Gunmen wounded a university professor in Abu Gharaq.

In Mahmoudiya, a bomb wounded five civilians.

A blast in Baghdad wounded three people.

Security forces killed at least 10 militants north of Hawija.

Five militants were killed during an operation at Tal Safuk.

In Areej, another five militants were killed.

