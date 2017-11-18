Gunmen Attack Baghdad Checkpoint; 20 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations is reporting that over 181,000 people remain displaced due to the fighting between Iraqi and Kurdish forces during October. The majority of them fled Kirkuk, Daquq, and Tuz Khormato.

At least 20 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen at a checkpoint in Ersan killed a tribal fighter and wounded two more. A grenade wounded two people in Jisr Diyala.

A bomb in Subaihat killed an Interior Ministry conscript.

Sixteen militants were killed ruing the liberation of Rawah on Friday. Two suicide bombers were also killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis