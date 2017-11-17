Last Remaining ISIS Town in Iraq Captured; 17 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi troops took control of Rawah on Friday, the last Iraqi town under Islamic State control. This does not mean that all ISIS/Daesh militants are gone from the country. There are still pockets of them in desert and rural areas.

At least 17 people were killed or found dead, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

A battle in Rashad left four Turkmen militiamen and five militants dead.

Two people were killed and another was injured during a home invasion in Hammam al-Alil.

In Mosul, Sunni militiamen are accused of biting at least three journalists.

Four people were wounded when a bomb exploded in Abu Ghraib.

A roadside bomb in Iskandariya wounded two militiamen.

Turkish airstrikes left three P.K.K. dead in Avasin-Basyan. The jets were targeting suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members involved in killing Turkish soldiers earlier this week.

The decomposing bodies of three militants were discovered in Mukhisa.

Read more by Margaret Griffis