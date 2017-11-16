Journalist, Turkish Soldiers Among 34 Killed in Iraq

Kurdish lawmakers appear to be ending their boycott of parliament in order to spur dialogue between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government. However, a group associated with former Kurdish President Masoud Barzani’s party, the Kurdish Democratic Party, failed to attend Thursday’s session.

At least 34 people were killed, and 12 were wounded in recent violence:

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and a third one was wounded while fighting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in the Avasin-Baysan region of northern Iraq. A day earlier at Gara Mountain another Turkish soldier was killed and three were wounded in a separate clash; three guerrillas were killed as well.

Authorities in Shirqat discovered a mass grave containing 20 bodies who were wearing orange jumpsuits indicating they may have been prisoners.

A female war correspondent was killed and her cameraman was wounded in crossfire during fighting in Qaim. Rana al-Ajili and Muntadhar Adel were embedded with Shi’ite militia forces.

A blast in Subaihat wounded four civilians.

Three Yazidi civilians were wounded in a fire at a displaced persons camp in Dohuk province. The civilians were chased out of their home by ISIS/Daesh militants and have yet to return.

Seven militants were killed in Tal Safuk.

Read more by Margaret Griffis