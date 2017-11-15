ISIS Operations Ramp up in Anbar; 48 Killed in Iraq

Although the war against the Islamic State militants is all but over, the secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, says that delivering aid to Iraq is only getting more difficult due to politics. Egeland also fears that members of the Coalition may reduce their humanitarian budgets, even though three million people remain displaced within Iraq and the numbers may be growing due to tensions with Kurdistan.

At least 56 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, two bombings left two people dead and seven wounded.

Gunmen killed three people, including a child, in Hammam al-Alil. One of the adults was a tribal fighter.

Turkish airstrike targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) sites in Avasin-Baysan left three P.K.K. members dead.

Iraqi forces killed 48 militants during operations in a rural area north of the Euphrates River and near the Syrian border in Anbar province.

