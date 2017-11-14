ISIS Battles Near Kirkuk; 33 Killed in Iraq

Iran is expected to begin receiving exports from the Kirkuk oil field within days, a payoff for the country’s help in punishing the Kurdish region for holding a non-binding independence referendum. The oil field was one of the prizes Baghdad won from the Kurds during a quick retaliation campaign. It also may have been the factor that divided the Kurds and doomed their independence attempt.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned the Kurdistan Regional Government that Baghdad’s patience is running out and Iraqi forces will soon be taking over disputed border areas.

The K.R.G. announced it would respect the Supreme Court’s ruling against secession.

At least 33 people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes left four militiamen and 10 militants dead in Kadamat, near Kirkuk.

In Baghdad, a blast wounded three people.

Three people were wounded in a bombing at a market in Madaen.

Iraqi forces killed seven militants at the Yarabi border area with Syria.

At the Ajil oil field, eight militants were killed.

Two militants were killed in Hawi.

Two suicide bombers were killed in Zab.

