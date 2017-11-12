US Service Member Among 19 Killed in Iraq

Although formal talks between the Kurdish and Iraqi governments are stalled, back-channel communication is ongoing.

However, the most important news of the day is unrelated to war or politics. An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck at the border between Iraq and Iran — with the heaviest damage being reported at Darbandikhan, Kurdistan. At least 147 people were killed, mostly in Iran.

At least 19 were killed, and 15 were wounded in recent violence and military accidents:

One U.S. Soldier died at Camp Taji in a non-combat-related incident.

A technical malfunction on an Iraqi military MI-17 helicopter killed five soldiers and two pilots when it crashed in Shuwaijah.

In Houd, a suicide bomber killed five policemen and wounded seven more.

One person was killed and five were wounded when a bomb exploded in Taji.

A bomb killed one tribal fighter and wounded three more in Qayara.

In Mosul, a bomb killed an engineer and a construction worker.

