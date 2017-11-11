400 Victims in Hawija Mass Grave; 19 More Freshly Killed in Iraq

Iraqi authorities say that the town of Rumala, near Qaim, has been captured.

An oil well in southern Kirkuk province has caught fire.

Witnesses led authorities to a mass grave in Bakara, near Hawija, that contained at least 400 bodies. Some of the victims were dressed in prisoner attire, while others were in civilian garb. The execution site is a former headquarters for U.S. forces.

At least 19 people were killed, and nine more were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded two more.

Seven soldiers were wounded by a blast in Anah.

In Shiha, 13 militants were killed.

An airstrike on Rawah left a militant mufti and two companions dead.

Two suicide bombers were killed in Rumala.

