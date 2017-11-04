ISIS Resumes Random Attacks Across Country; 19 Killed in Iraq

A spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, Jaafar al Hussaini, told reporters that the Shi’ite militia group is fighting the Islamic State militants near Albu Kamal in Syria. He claimed the fighters were already on the Syrian side of the border.

New Zealand is considering pulling its 150 troops out of Iraq and will review the situation next year.

At least 19 people were killed, and 11 were wounded:

In Badush, a bomb killed three policemen and wounded a fourth. The bodies of two police conscripts were found shot in the head.

A bomb in Mosul killed three children.

Three policemen were killed and three were wounded when militants attacked a customs checkpoint in Adhaim.

In Barwana, gunmen killed two brothers and wounded a third.

A bomb killed an Iraqi commander and wounded four soldiers in Qaim. Two suicide bombers were killed.

A recently displaced woman from Tuz Khormato killed herself in Sulaimaniya.

A civilian was shot dead in Abu Saida.

In Abu Ghraib, a stick bomb killed a police conscript.

Read more by Margaret Griffis