Hawija Operations Within Days; 97 Killed in Iraq

With the probable launch of operations in the Hawija area in the coming days, the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights expects about 80,000 civilians to be in harm’s way. Many will be used as human shields, but many others will use the battle to make their escape.

At least 97 people were killed and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

Gunmen killed seven members of one family in Ramadi.

A civilian was shot dead in Mosul.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded six people.

Security forces killed 55 militants in the Ayadiya region.

Airstrikes on Anah, Rawah, and Qaim left 30 militants dead.

In Hawija, residents killed four militant leaders. A hand grenade attack injured the son of a militant leader.

Read more by Margaret Griffis