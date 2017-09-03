Fresh ISIS Arrivals in Anbar Province; 21 Killed in Iraq

Some Islamic State fighters who were part of a relocation deal may have entered Iraq. The controversial deal was brokered by Lebanese Hezbollah in exchange for the bodies of Hezbollah members and Lebanese and Iranian soldiers. Fighters were moved from western Syria, very close to the Lebanese border, towards Abu Kamal, which is just across the border from Qaim. The U.S. military bombed the road to prevent the convoy from reaching its destination. However, there are reports from Rawah and Anah that hundreds of fighters have recently arrived in the area. Locals believe the new militants are from this convoy. It is possible, though, that they may have fled Tal Afar instead. Many militants and their families have also left Shirqat.

At least 21 people were killed and one more were wounded in recent violence:

Sixteen civilians were executed in Anah, Qaim, and Rawah.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded a civilian.

Airstrikes on Basateen al-Mukhisa left five militant leaders dead.

Explosions in Hawija left many militants dead or injured.

