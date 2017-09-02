Power Station Attacked in Samarra; 38 Killed in Iraq

At a press conference, Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah of the Joint Operations Command said that security forces lost 115 personnel during the liberation of Tal Afar and neighboring towns. Another 679 were wounded. Over 2,000 militants were killed. Such revelations from the Iraqi military are rare.

At least 38 people were killed and 22 more were wounded in recent violence:

As many as seven gunmen/bombers attacked a power station in Samarra. Four police and three workers were killed. Another 13 were wounded. They controlled the station for about three hours before being killed. Authorities said that the gunmen were disguised as workers and security personnel.

In Madaen, a bomb wounded three people.

Three militiamen were wounded by a blast in Jurf al-Sakhar.

An airstrike on a convoy near Anah left 22 militants dead.

A dangerous militant was killed in Abu Saida.

At the Diyala and Salah ad Din border, an airstrike killed one militant and wounded three more.

