ISIS Fail in Fresh Tal Afar Attack; 13 Killed in Iraq

On Friday, the United Nations released its civilian casualty figures for August. They were only able to report 116 killed and 181 wounded. Despite operations in Nineveh province, U.N. representatives counted more casualties in Baghdad province. The organization admits there were heavy casualties that occurred in Nineveh but could not verify them. The Iraqi government criticized the U.N. for posting heavy casualty reports last year, forcing the organization to cut down on the numbers.

Residents returning to Tal Afar have found their homes relatively unscathed after the battle to liberate the town.

Due to Eid al-Adha observances, reports from Iraq were thin on Friday.

At least 13 militants were killed in recent violence:

Ten militants were killed in a failed attack on Khuitla village, near Tal Afar.

In Tal Afar, security forces killed three militants.

