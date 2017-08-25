Hundreds Discovered in Mass Graves near Mosul; 45 Killed in Iraq

About 500 people were found in two mass graves in Badush. The victims may have been inmates at the jail, who were killed in 2014 shortly after the Islamic State militants took over the town. It is unclear if these are the same mass graves discovered earlier in the year.

The United Nations is reporting that many of the evacuees from Tal Afar are showing signs of dehydration and exhaustion. Some have wounds they received from bombs or sniper fire. Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on followers with medical training to travel to Tal Afar to treat the refugees.

Six Russian and six Kazakh nationals were liberated in a raid in Tal Afar.

At least 45 people were killed and three were wounded:

Old ordnance killed three children and wounded two more when it exploded in Fallujah.

An old cluster bomb planted near a refinery in Karbala killed a child.

Two civilians were killed and other was wounded near Choman. Members of an Iranian Peshmerga group are being blamed for the fighting that began when the victims confronted the group over the chopping down of trees. Afterwards, residents of the town set on fire four buildings beign used by Iranian political groups.

A bomb targeting a convoy near Rutba killed an officer of the border guards.

An anti-terrorism officer was shot dead in Diwaniya.

In Tal Afar, 10 militants were killed in an airstrike. Five suicide bombers were killed. Security forces killed four militants.

Airstrikes on Jazira left 14 militants dead.

Four policemen were wounded in a bombing in Shaqoufa.

