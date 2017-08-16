Several ISIS Attacks Against Security Personnel; 66 Killed in Iraq

Iraq is asking the international community for assistance in collecting evidence of Islamic State crimes. Baghdad is working with the United Kingdom to formally ask for a United Nations investigation.

The Islamic State militants in Kirkuk province ordered the genocide of the Kakai ethnic group.

Militants in Tal Afar are allegedly using permethrin to treat various skin ailments, which may include scabies and lice. This may indicate rough conditions for the militants. Permethrin is used as both a medication and insecticide.

At least 66 others were killed and 21 were wounded in recent violence:

About five suicide bombers attacked a base in Baiji, where they killed nine soldiers and wounded at least seven.

Clashes between Peshmerga forces and militants in Zarka, near Tuz Khormato, left three Peshmerga dead and eight wounded. At least five militants were killed.

In Zuwiya, clashes left one militiaman dead and three wounded.

A bomb killed one civilian and wounded another in Mandali.

Two suicide bombers were killed near Tikrit, wounding two militiamen.

Security forces killed eight militants, including a mayor and police chief, trying to escape Tal Afar. Militants executed 20 of their own.

In Anah, five militants were executed by their own colleagues.

Five militants were killed in Khashala and Tamour.

Peshmerga forces killed a militant commander in Diyala province.

In Mosul, security forces killed a militant.

