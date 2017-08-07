Army Division Redeployed to Tal Afar; 11 Killed in Iraq

Brigadier-General Yahya Rasool said that troops will remain in Mosul until local police forces are able to take over security. However, one army division was ordered to move towards Tal Afar.

About 2,000 displaced civilians were able to return to their homes in Muqdadiya.

UNESCO has begun its efforts to restore what the organization can of the ancient city of Nimrud, which was destroyed in 2015 by Islamic State militants.

At least 11 were killed or found dead and seven were wounded in recent violence:

Mortars killed two women and wounded five more in Mukhisa.

A policeman was killed and two were wounded by a blast in Katoun.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a man who was an international arm wrestling champion.

A bomb killed a farmer in a Diyala orchard.

In Mosul, gunmen killed an employee of the education directorate.

A Peshmerga member was killed in Tal Skuf while trying to defuse a bomb.

A bomb in Abu Hassan killed a militiaman.

In Kirkuk, a Peshmerga colonel was shot dead.

Shi’ite militiamen claimed a U.S. airstrike killed a number of them in Okashat.

Two militants were killed in Tal Sfok.

Read more by Margaret Griffis