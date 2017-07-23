Bombers Turn Attention to Baquba; 18 Killed in Iraq

Iraq and Iran signed, on Sunday, a memorandum of understanding that will govern mutual border security and military support. Iraqi Defense Minister Erfan al-Hiyali and Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan were the signatories. Iran already has military personnel in Iraq who are fighting the Islamic State militants. The United States, long uneasy with Iran’s influence in Baghdad, will likely be concerned with this new agreement.

In a tangentially related event, Hiyali warned Kurdistan that he is willing to use the military to keep the autonomous zone from seceding. Iran, as well as Turkey, is annoyed by the Kurds upcoming independence referendum on September 25, as it will likely inspire Kurdish rebels in those two countries.

At least 18 were killed and 14 were wounded:

Five civilians were killed and nine were wounded in a bombing in Baquba.

A car bomb targeting police in Fallujah killed two and wounded another.

In Baghdad, a blast wounded two people.

Two people were wounded in a blast near a Madaen playground.

Seven militants were killed in Baaj.

An airstrike killed four militants in Hawija.

In Tal Afar, an explosion was reported at a building being used as a clinic for injured fighters.

