Body Dumping Continues in Baghdad; 34 Killed in Iraq

Shakhawan Abdullah, a Kurdish member parliament, said he was kidnapped in Baghdad and held for five days by militia forces. The men ordered the lawmaker to leave the capital.
At least 34 were killed and 12 were wounded:
A soldier was killed and three were wounded by an I.E.D. blast in Tuz Khormato.
In Baghdad, a dumped body was found.
An I.E.D. wounded a policeman’s wife in Jahiza.
At the Khadraa fuel station, gunmen wounded a civilian.
Airstrikes in Anbar province killed at least a dozen militants.
A missile killed as many as 10 female militants and wounded seven more in Tal Afar.
At the Syrian border, militiamen killed 10 militants.
