Soccer Official Among 67 Killed in Iraq

A new mass grave connected to the Speicher Massacre has been discovered near Tikrit. Thousands of cadets were killed when the Islamic State militants attacked their base in 2014.

At least 67 were killed and seven were wounded:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed five family members, including a soccer official. Bombings in Sadr City and Nadha left three dead and four wounded.

In Mosul, the bodies of two Yazidi women were discovered. A soldier was killed and another was wounded in clashes in the Old City.

A policeman was killed and another was wounded in a clash that also left two militants dead in Imam Gharbi.

Militants killed a woman in Jalawla during an attempt to kidnap her sons.

A Peshmerga member was shot dead in Zarka.

In Jalawla, a bomb wounded a civilian.

Airstrikes killed 47 militants in Tal Afar.

In Hawija, militants lashed six cubs of the caliphate for playing soccer instead of guarding their security post.

Read more by Margaret Griffis