1,000 Mosul Children Searching For Families; 44 Killed in Iraq

Over 25,000 militants were killed during the Mosul operations according to Lieutenant General Abdul-Amir Yarallah, head of the Nineveh Operations at the Joint Operations Command.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports that they are in custody of over 1,000 children who need to rejoin their families following the liberation of Mosul. They have already returned 4,300 children.

The Islamic State may be collapsing in Tal Afar even without a fight. There are reports of internal squabbles and executions. Apparently, no one is in control of the group there.

Officials in Babil province claim that Shi’ite militias are threatening Sunni populations and ordering them to vacate northern areas of the province. The militias deny the accusation.

At least 44 were killed and four were wounded:

The number of people killed yesterday in a Baghdad bombing rose by one dead and one injured to a total of two killed and eight wounded.

A bomb killed a civil servant in Abu Ghraib.

In Mosul, an I.E.D. wounded three people. Ten militants were killed as they tried to escape via the Tigris River.

In Tal Afar, tainted food killed five militants and wounded 30 more. It is unclear if the poisoning was intentional, but the cooks were arrested. Hundreds were poisoned at a refugee camp last month when food was left unrefrigerated in the summer heat. Twelve militant commanders were executed for attempting to flee Tal Afar.

Security forces killed eight militants in Badush.

Six militants were killed in Imam Gharbi after they tried to attack security forces.

Disguised assailants murdered a militant woman who was a leading doctor in Hawija.

