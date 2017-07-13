Suicide Attack on HQ near Baghdad; 73 Killed in Iraq

Human Rights Watch released their analysis of videos that appear to show security forces murdering and beating detainees in Mosul. Iraq says it is investigating the videos. The organization also criticized what they believe is the forced relocation of 170 Islamic State families to a detention center in Bartala as collective punishment against them. Meanwhile, civilians at relocation camps are waiting for conditions in Mosul to stabilize before they return home.

RT Arabic is reporting that 47 Iraqi journalists were killed and another 55 were wounded during the almost nine months it took to free Mosul. Several foreign journalists were also killed or injured.

At least 73 people were killed and 15 were wounded:

Four suicide bombers killed 17 security personnel and wounded seven more at their headquarters in Garma.

In Mosul, five suicide bombers killed four security personnel in the Tanak district. Two soldiers were wounded in a clash. At least four militants were killed trying to flee the city.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded another.

A bomb in Shatt al-Taji wounded four people.

An airstrike targeting a convoy traveling through Muwaylaha killed 30 militants.

A militant in Metabijh killed three of his companions after taking a pill commonly used by the militants to make them fight better.

Three militants were killed in Ishaqi.

Unknown assailants killed a militant sniper and wounded his companion in Tal Afar.

In Hawija, a militant chemical expert was found murdered.

