Mass Execution of Turkmen; 230 Killed in Iraq

On Tuesday, Iraqi Maj. Faris Aboud reported that a single field hospital servicing the Old City neighborhood in Mosul received 300 wounded during just one day recently. And, many of these wounded were newly orphaned children, who had lost entire families. However, the United Nations figures for the whole of Nineveh province, where Mosul is located, were 289 killed and 93 wounded during June. The large contrast between these figures highlights the problematic nature of quantifying the dead and injured in this conflict.

The Kurdistan independence referendum was discussed in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, where M.P. Jack Lopresti made the case for the Kurdish right to self-determination and asked Britain to monitor the voting. Meanwhile, Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr expressed his opposition to the referendum, which is scheduled for September. Even if voters favor independence, it is more likely the Kurdish government will only use the referendum to gain a better negotiating position against Baghdad.

At least 230 people were killed and 304 were wounded in recent violence:

Militants executed 200 Turkmen, including women and children, in Tal Afar.

A roadside bomb in Riyadh killed three people and wounded two more as they were trying to escape Daesh territory.

A civilian was killed near Saqra. The army denies that he was murdered at a checkpoint.

In Rashidiya, a sticky bomb wounded a civilian.

In Mosul, eight militants were killed. Security forces in Ras al-Kour killed 13 more.

An airstrike killed three militants in Safra.

In Khalidiya Island, two suicide bombers were killed.

Security forces in Balad Ruz killed a militant who was in charge of ISIS/Daesh mail.

