US Commander Says Mosul “a very violent close fight”; 149 Killed in Iraq

In an interview, U.S. Lt. General Stephen J. Townsend revealed that he thinks the United States should remain in Iraq after the defeat of the Islamic State militants in order to ensure that the country’s security forces are ready for threats. Townsend commands the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve and the 18th Airborne Corps.

Separately, U.S. Col. Pat Work, the commander of the 82nd Airborne’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, warned that “it’s a very violent close fight" in Mosul now, and it is imperative that all the security forces coordinate so that incidents of friendly fire are averted.

At least 149 people were killed in recent violence:

Two Peshmerga were shot dead hours apart in Tuz Khormato.

In Mahaweel, two dumped bodies were found.

A landmine killed a shepherd on Mount Kodo.

In Mosul, security forces killed 120 militants. Four suicide bombers were killed.

In Saqra, security forces killed 20 militants.

