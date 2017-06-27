ISIS Executes Their Own; 12 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi forces gained control of several villages in the Tal Afar region.

A Yazidi member of parliament, Vian Dakhil, recounted some of the horrors described to her by victims of the Islamic State militants.

At least 12 militants were killed:

In Mosul, six militants were killed in the Rajm Hadid neighborhood. Two more were killed in Hammam Doura.

Militants executed at least two of their own in Hawija on Sunday. Now they’ve detained 100 of their members and taking to an undisclosed location.

Security forces in Tal Afar killed a militant in charge of drones and several colleagues.

Security forces kill a militant leader and several colleagues in Sherwin.

Read more by Margaret Griffis