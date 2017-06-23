Many Casualties in Mosul Attacks; 151 Killed in Iraq

Medics received 17 patients at a new facility that opened in west Mosul on Friday. This does not represent all the wounded in Mosul. Other facilities farther from the front lines are also receiving patients. In recent weeks, some of those have reported being overwhelmed without giving definitive numbers.

At least 151 people were killed and 76 others were wounded:

In Mosul, a missile killed 10 people and wounded 40 more. Three suicide bombers attacked Rashan Mosque in east Mosul, killing four people and wounding several more. There are reports that six more suicide bombers killed another 36 people. A car bomb killed five more. At least 17 people were wounded in west Mosul. Security forces killed 43 militants in Bab al-Beid and Ras al-Jadda. Fifteen militants were killed in Sa’a. Ten more were killed in Old City. A suicide bomber was killed in Zumar.

Security forces killed three suicide bombers in Baghdadi. A fourth bomber killed eight civilians and one soldier, while wounding 11 others.

Casualty figures from a bombing in western Baghdad on Thursday were raised by one dead and four wounded to a total of three dead and eight wounded.

In Hammam al-Alil, gunman killed a mukhtar.

Shelling in Daquq wounded four Peshmerga.

Three militants were killed after they ate a poisoned meal in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis