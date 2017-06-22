Teenagers Blown-up by Old Landmine; 46 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described the destruction of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri and its famous minaret as admission by the Islamic State militants that they have lost but promised to rebuild it. He also predicted that Mosul’s liberation will come within days. Residents expressed sorrow, anger, and shock at the loss of one of Mosul’s most defining landmarks.

A U.S. judge halted the deportation of about 100 Iraqis who were rounded up in Michigan.

French Vice-admiral Laurent Isnard admitted that French troops are fighting in Mosul but denied that the soldiers are specifically targeting French nationals fighting for ISIS/Daesh.

Although Jurf al-Sakhar was liberated in 2014, Shi’ite militias reportedly continue to deny residents access to their homes, claiming they need more time to remove explosives.

At least 46 people were killed and five others were wounded:

In Baghdad, a bomb killed two people and wounded four more.

An old landmine near Hajiomaran killed two teenage shepherds and wounded another.

In Mosul, 16 militants were killed during an operation that killed a militant explosives expert. Security forces killed 10 militants near the al-Nuri Mosque. Three more were killed in Old City. Security forces killed another 12 and accepted surrender from dozens more.

In Hawija, an airstrike killed a militant commander.

