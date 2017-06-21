Great Mosque Destroyed in Mosul; 91 Killed in Iraq

An 844-year-old mosque, where the Islamic State militants declared their caliphate, and its famous leaning minaret have been destroyed. The militants blame a Coalition airstrike for the destruction of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, but the Coalition denies launching any strikes near the complex. ISIS/Daesh does have a history of destroying historic landmarks, however.

The United Nations Children’s Agency says that ISIS/Daesh is targeting children for death to discourage families from escaping Mosul. UNICEF further reported that over five million children across Iraq are in need of immediate aid.

Shi’ite militiamen have reportedly cut off the water supplies to the town of Tal Keif, which was liberated from Daesh rule in January.

At least 91 people were killed and 12 others were wounded:

Four civilians were killed and 12 were wounded in an airstrike on Okashat.

Turkish airstrikes killed eight members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in Zab.

In Mosul, security forces killed 27 militants in Shifa. In Dekat Baraka, 24 more militants were killed.

Security forces killed 12 militants in Tikrit.

Twelve militants were killed in a strike on Mahalibya.

An airstrike on Abbasi killed three militants.

Unknown assailants attacked and wounded a militant woman in Hawija. The woman was part of the Daesh modesty police and was known to have bitten 200 women as punishment for violating codes.

Read more by Margaret Griffis