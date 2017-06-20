Chemical Weapons Report in Mosul; 84 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi met with Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday. Khamenei warned Abadi not to weaken the Shi’ite militias that Iran is supporting, even though Sunnis are accusing some militiamen of murder, kidnappings, and other crimes. He also expressed his opposition to a Kurdish independence referendum.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that dozens of the civilians escaping the Islamic State militants in Mosul are being treated for gunshot and bomb wounds on a daily basis, with many of those patients dying shortly after arriving at medical centers.

At least 84 people were killed and five others were wounded or sickened:

A battle near Tuz Khormato left one Peshmerga dead and two wounded.

In Mosul, mortars possibly delivering chemicals sickened three officers. Clashes left 32 militants dead in Old City. In Dandan, 23 more militants were killed. Security forces killed eight militants in a southern area. Seven more were killed in Midan.

Twelve suicide bombers were killed in Salaam.

Unidentified assailants beheaded a Daesh cameraman near Riyadh.

Read more by Margaret Griffis