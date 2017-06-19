92 Killed in Iraq, Including French and Kurdish Journalists

The European Union is considering sending a security team to Iraq after the recapture of Mosul to maintain order.

Due to the layout of Old Mosul, security forces must fight from house to house to battle the Islamic State militants.

At least 92 were killed and five others were wounded:

In Mosul, a landmine killed two journalists and wounded two more. The Kurdish journalist was working as a fixer and interpreter for a French team.

Also in Mosul, a senior militant was killed. Troops rescued an injured toddler from a building demolished by shelling; 30 civilians were killed in the attack. Fifteen militants were killed in the fighting. Three female militants were killed. Five suicide bombers were killed.

A bomb in Hour al-Basha killed a militiaman and wounded two more.

A child died of malnutrition of lack of medicine at the Khazar displacement camp.

An airstrike killed 15 militants in Hawija.

In Harariyat, security forces killed 10 militants.

Eight militants were killed at the Syrian border.

In Naft Khana, a missile strike killed a militant leader.

Read more by Margaret Griffis