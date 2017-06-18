Troops Launch Operation in Final Mosul District; 151 Killed in Iraq

Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the Coalition, announced that Iraqi troops have crossed into the Old City neighborhood, the Islamic State’s last bastion in Mosul.

At least 151 were killed and one was wounded:

In Mosul, a dozen civilians were killed in airstrikes. An I.E.D. killed seven troops. Forty militants were killed in Old City. Another 19 militants were killed in Shifa. Five policemen were arrested for killing a couple they believed were militants, instead of arresting them.

Militants executed 34 civilians in and near Hawija. An airstrike killed three militants.

A rocket killed one civilian and wounded another in Mazraa.

In Anbar province, security forces killed 27 militants.

Security forces killed four militants at the Hiliwa airbase in Tuz Khormato.

A suicide bomber was killed by security forces in Qara Tapa.

Read more by Margaret Griffis