Coalition Gen. Admits to White Phosphorus Use in Mosul; 99 Killed in Iraq

New Zealand Brig. Gen. Hugh McAslan has admitted that Coalition forces used white phosphorus in Mosul. Supposedly, its use was to assist civilians attempting to flee Islamic State militants and not as a weapon.

M.P. Badr al-Fahl from Salah ad Din province says that Shi’ite militias have detained over 7,000 people. Legally, the militias have no right to detain anyone.

At least 99 were killed and five were wounded or sickened:

In Mosul, 12 people were killed in an airstrike. Militants executed five people. A suicide bomber killed a soldier and wounded five others. Rapid reaction forces killed 15 militants. Police killed 13 militants. Nine militants were killed in a strike.

Turkish jets bombed suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq, killing 16 guerrillas.

Airstrikes killed 20 militants in Metabijh.

Security forces at the Syrian border killed five militants.

Two militants were killed in a fighting in Saniya.

