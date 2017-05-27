Iraq Repatriates 1980s War Dead to Iran; 58 Killed in Iraq

Heavy fighting is taking place in the last Islamic State-controlled neighborhoods of Mosul: Mostashfa al-Jomhuri, Sehha Al-Oula, Shifa, and Zinjili. A number of “safe exits” were established to assist civilians in escaping the battle zones. Authorities estimate that 10,000 people are fleeing every day.

Iraq repatriated the bodies of 130 Iranian military personnel who were killed during the 1980-1988 war between the two countries.

At least 58 were killed:

In Mosul, seven women and several children were executed. Two Iraqi colonels died in battle. Fourteen militants were killed in Old City.

Turkish strikes on Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq killed three guerrillas.

Operations in Baaj and Qayrawan left 29 militants dead.

A militant bomb expert was killed in an explosion in Subeyaat.

Read more by Margaret Griffis