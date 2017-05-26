Witnesses, including a civil defense chief, disagreed with Pentagon findings concerning an airstrike that killed over 100 civilians on March 17 in Mosul. The report alleges that explosives planted in one building were triggered by the airstrike. The witnesses, who include people living nearby, say that no bombs planted in the building and all the damage was caused by the airstrike.

Baghdad had pledged a resolution to the occupation of Mosul by Ramadan, which begins on Saturday. However, it appears that the promise will be broken.

Shi’ite militias say they do not need Kurdish permission to enter the Sinjar region. They will receive authorization from Baghdad instead. Kurdish President Masoud Barzani had warned the militias to stay away from Yazidi areas.

At least 89 were killed and three were wounded:

A bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded three more.

In Mosul, a special adviser was killed; Haj Nussairi worked for Qassem Suleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force who is currently in Iraq fighting the militants.

Airstrikes on Baaj and Qayrawan left 46 militants dead.

A mass grave containing the bodies of 40 militants was discovered in Albu Bali.

A militant emir was killed near Hamrin Lake.

Read more by Margaret Griffis