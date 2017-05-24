Militants Blow up Home with Civilians Sealed Inside; 103 Killed in Iraq

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation into the treatment of detainees in Mosul. The ministry’s Emergency Response Division (ERD) is accused of murder, rape, and torture. The unit denies the claims.

Amnesty International reported that the U.S. Department of Defense failed in keeping track of over $1 billion in military equipment sent to Iraq and Kuwait.

At least 103 were killed and 11 were wounded:

In Mosul, militants executed 23 members of one family by sealing them in a house and blowing it up. Thirteen more bodies were found in the streets.

Clashes in Qayrawan killed 13 militiamen and wounded nine more; 41 militants were killed.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded two others.

At least a dozen militants were killed in missile strikes in Kuwaz Arab.

Read more by Margaret Griffis