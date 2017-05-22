Ján Kubiš, the U.N. envoy to Iraq, said on Monday that despite increasingly difficult fighting conditions, the fall of Mosul is imminent. Furthermore, major operations will likely conclude by the end this year. However, that does not mean the Islamic State threat will be finished. Kubiš expects smaller attacks to continue.

MP Salim Shabak alleges he was physically attacked by Shi’ite militiamen at a checkpoint near Mosul. Four were arrested. Shi’ite militias are also being accused of detaining men and torturing them as they flee Islamic State territory near Mosul.

At least 80 were killed and 18 were wounded:

Eighteen people were executed in Hawija. Most of the victims were members of the Jabouri tribe.

Five militants attacked the Qaraqosh military base near Balad Ruz, killing six soldiers and wounding 15 more. All five militants were killed.

Two civilians were shot dead in Abu Taba.

In Abu Ghraib, a bomb wounded three people.

An airstrike on Baaj left 11 militants dead.

In Mosul, an I.E.D. killed a civilian. Another civilian was killed in a mortar attack. An airstrike killed seven militants at a Zanjili house. Seventeen militants were killed in Faisaliya.

Militiamen killed 10 militants in Tal Qasab.

Two suicide bombers were killed in Samarra.

