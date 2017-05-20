Iraqi special forces declared their mission complete in Mosul and say they will fight again if called to support other security forces. This announcement does not mean that battles have ceased; the Islamic State militants still control some neighborhoods in western Mosul.

Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr warned politicians not to form an alliance with former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, whom he blamed for the Islamic State disaster. The controversial Maliki is currently a vice president after losing an election. However, he was able to coerce lawmakers into keeping him in a government office and wishes to return to the prime minister’s office. The cleric supports current Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, but only if the premier continues reforms.

Jassim Mohammed al-Jaff, the minister of migration and displacement, reported that about 90 percent of residents have returned to eastern Mosul. However, over 500,000 have been displaced from western Mosul.

At least 18 were killed and five were wounded:

An attack in Dehaila, near Mosul, left seven militiamen killed and several wounded.

Militants executed four civilians in Khatouna.

One soldier was killed and three were wounded during an attack in Rutba.

In Baghdad, a suicide bomber wounded two people. A journalist has gone missing; security services are working to gain his release.

Four militants were killed during a strike on Abbasi.

Security forces killed a militant leader and several others in Baghdadi.

