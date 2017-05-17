Civilians Executed in Mosul; 96 Killed in Iraq
Islamic State militants are booby-trapping entrances to homes in Mosul in order to prevent civilians from escaping their usefulness as human shields. Meanwhile, Jassem al-Jaff, the Migration and Displacement Minister, announced that operations have displaced 670,000 people.
At least 96 were killed and 10 were wounded:
In Mosul, militants executed 16 civilians who had tried to escape. Two civilians were killed when they returned to their booby-trapped home. Twenty militants were killed in Bab al-Jadid, Bab al-Toub, and Mekkawi. Another 30 were killed in 17 Tamouz and Eqtisadien. Eleven prominent militants were killed in a strike on Najjar.
Four people were executed in Rawah for collaborating with security forces.
A bomb killed one person and wounded five more at a Sadr al-Yusufiya market.
Three people were wounded in a blast in Taji.
A blast in Iskandariya wounded two people.
Near Rutba, seven militants were killed.
An airstrike on Baaj left three militants dead.
Two militants were killed in a blast in Abu Bakr.
