Helicopter Shot Down near Mosul; 93 Killed in Iraq

The number of civilians displaced in Mosul since operations were launched in October has now surpassed 630,000 people.

Islamic State militants shot down an Iraqi helicopter supporting an operation led by Shi’ite militiamen west of Mosul. The helicopter landed safely, and there were no casualties. Heavy fighting was reported in the region.

At least 93 were killed and eight were wounded in recent violence:

A roadside bomb killed a soldier and wounded a militiaman in Saidiya.

Missiles wounded six civilians in Dendan.

In Mosul, a missile wounded a civilian. Two militant leaders were killed.

Fighting in the Qayrawan region left 77 militants dead.

Thirteen militants were killed during an airstrike on their meeting place in Qaim.

Read more by Margaret Griffis