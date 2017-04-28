At least 221 were killed and 10 were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, a suicide bomber killed at least three policemen and wounded eight others at a police station in Karrada; at least one other person was killed and two more were wounded, according to separate reports.

At least 89 more militant deaths are being reported in Hadar/Hatra liberation operations.

In Marahiya, 80 militants were killed.

Security forces killed 18 militants in Qayrawan.

Sixteen militant leaders were killed in Baaj.

Ten militants were killed in Tal Afar.

In Mosul, three suicide bombers were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis